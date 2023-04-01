Ashland University took advantage of a strong second quarter offensive push — and early foul trouble for Minnesota Duluth's best player — to win the NCAA Division II women's basketball championship.

The Eagles (37-0) maintained their unbeaten record in a 78-67 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center in Dallas. It's the third title for Ashland, which won in 2013 — when coach Kari Pickens was a player — and 2017.

This has been unknown territory for the Bulldogs, who have been accumulating program firsts since advancing to the Elite Eight. UMD hasn't been beaten since a January loss to Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference foe Augustana.

UMD senior Brooke Olson, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's Division II player of the year, went into the game just four points short of the all-time Division II post-season points record set by Johannah Leedham of Franklin Pierce in 2009. Olson matched it with a jump shot from the corner within the first two minutes of the game, then made the record her own from the free throw line.

This was the first time this season the Bulldogs have experienced being an underdog, but grad student guard Maesyn Thiesen said earlier this week that it might work to their advantage.

"That gives us motivation going into it," she said. "We have to control the controllables and continue to play defense like we have been through the post-season run."

That proved tricky.

Olson got her third foul midway through the second quarter — during a spell that found the Bulldogs missing three-pointers and layups and struggling to contain Ashland's Zoe Miller. The Eagles scored 15 unanswered points.

Olson averaged 23.1 points per game in the regular season, but pushed it to 29 points per game in post-season play. She scored 26 in the final game of her college career.

The Bulldogs, briefly down by 21 points, had a stronger second quarter — a turnaround in play that coach Mandy Pearson said earlier this week that the team is known for.

"I think we're a really resilient team that doesn't give up and that's a good place to be in in the program," she said earlier this week. "We have really tough kids who prepare hard and are playing really well together."

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.