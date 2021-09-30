GAME OF THE WEEK

Gustavus Adolphus at Bethel, 1 p.m. Saturday: The Gusties (3-0) opened MIAC play with a 36-21 victory over Concordia (Moorhead). Gusties QB Michael Veldman, who was injured in the first quarter of that game, is doubtful for this week's game. Bethel (2-1), which is ranked No. 16 in Division III, lost at St. John's 31-25 last Saturday. Bethel has won the past 11 meetings with the Gusties, including 35-33 two years ago in St. Peter.

WEEK 5 STORY LINES

• Since the NSIC split to divisions in football in 2008, Minnesota Duluth has earned at least a share of 12 consecutive North Division titles. The Bulldogs (3-1), ranked No. 20 in the d2football.com Top 25, open division play Saturday at Minnesota State Moorhead (2-2). The Bulldogs have won the past 18 games in the series.

• Greenville and Martin Luther, the top two teams in the UMAC preseason poll, meet in New Ulm, Minn., on Saturday to highlight the UMAC's first week of conference play. Martin Luther, which edged Greenville by one point for the top spot in the poll, hasn't lost a conference game since 2017.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ravi Alston, WR, St. John's: The senior from Lake Elsinore, Calif., had 11 receptions for 159 yards in the Johnnies' 31-25 victory over Bethel last week. In 2019, he had 88 receptions for 1,444 yards.

Hunter Trautman, QB, Northern State: The grad student from St. Francis leads the NSIC in passing efficiency (165.4) and is third in passing yards (1,305) and second in touchdowns passes (14).

BY THE NUMBERS

26 Consecutive seasons with a .500 or better winning percentage for Bethel. The Royals' last losing season was in 1993, when they were 2-7.

1,426 Passing yards (second best in D-II) by MSU Moorhead freshman Tommy Falk.

2016 The last time Gustavus Adolphus opened a season with three consecutive victories.