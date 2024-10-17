UN envoy proposes partitioning Western Sahara

Partition along historic lines would place Laayoune — the disputed territority's largest city — in the north, and Dakhla — its second largest — in the south. Though it could allow both Moroccan autonomy over some of the land and Sahrawi independence, it satisfies neither side's long-standing conditions. Morocco's position is to not negotiate on the disputed territory's sovereignty and Polisario's position is to demand self-determination via a referendum.