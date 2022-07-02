DULUTH — University of Minnesota Duluth Chancellor Lendley Black retires this summer after leading the campus 12 years, although his tenure has been prolonged amid a failed search for his replacement and a conflict-of-interest accusation related to a candidate.

The University of Minnesota spent $166,000 conducting a national search that yielded no top pick for the campus of about 9,800 students. Then, David McMillan, a retired Minnesota Power executive who served more than a decade on the U's Board of Regents, resigned from that post and applied to temporarily lead the Duluth campus after being nominated for the role. Another regent, Darrin Rosha, told KSTP last week that McMillan's move poses a potential conflict of interest because McMillan voted to approve a salary increase for U President Joan Gabel.

But Black sees no such conflict.

"I think the president has handled this correctly," he said, with her delegating hiring authority to the search committee. "I know that both the president and Dave McMillan are people with high integrity, and they care deeply and appropriately about the University of Minnesota system and UMD. I think they are being accused of things that they should not be accused of."

A firm foundation is in place for whomever ends up with his job, he said.

In his time at UMD, Black faced a host of challenges: declining enrollment, a discrimination lawsuit that dragged on for years and the devastating pandemic, which sent a balanced budget off a cliff with the loss of students. But during that time graduation rates increased, fundraising and research projects boomed, national hockey championships were won and new degree programs flourished.

"This is a strong institution with strong support," he said of U leaders, donors and the city of Duluth.

Here are excerpts of an interview with Black, 70, reflecting on his tenure. Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: You spent years working to remove a $9 million recurring budget deficit. How did you balance competing interests as you made cuts, such as the sciences and liberal arts? How do you leave UMD financially?

A: A lot of it comes down to practicality. We focused on where we lost the most enrollment, in spite of how much we might regret it. When you're having enrollment problems, you've got to lean on those things that are going to bring you more students. Part of us leaning on STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] education was to help us get our share of students in those areas. At the same time, those students would not be successful if we didn't have phenomenal programs in history and English and political science.

We have a $4 million to $5 million deficit going into next fiscal year. [And 1,900 fewer students than in 2010, when he started.] We're in reasonable shape compared to some. But undoubtedly more cuts are coming unless enrollment really does pick up.

Q: What do you think about the failed search for your replacement?

A: I was disappointed. But in 40 years of higher ed, I have seen a number of searches end like this. As the president said, the only failed search is when you hire the wrong person.

Q: What will you miss about UMD?

A: UMD [with its tunnel system connecting campus buildings for comfort during frigid winters] has this unique campus community connection that's unlike anything I have seen in my 40 years in higher education. Anytime I have a bad day I just walk the halls and see students and staff. Without those connections, you lose your grounding, your reason for doing it all. And I have not lost that despite the challenges we've had.