Uber and Lyft drivers would get pay raises and job protection under two bills moving through the Minnesota Legislature as the session winds down, but the rideshare companies are pushing back, saying the provisions would lead to fee hikes and service reductions.

Rideshare drivers would be paid $1.45 a mile — the highest rate in the United States — under provisions in bills lawmakers plan to take up Wednesday. Under the legislation, sponsored by Minneapolis DFLers Sen. Omar Fateh and Rep. Hodan Hassan, drivers would also be guaranteed 34 cents per minute and gain protections around being terminated or having their accounts deactivated.

Eid Ali, who heads the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association, said drivers in the metro are earning 60 cents per mile and between 20 and 25 cents per minute. Ali said he was paid $1.90 per mile when he started driving in 2014, but the rideshare companies have slowly chipped away at compensation over the last decade — even as the costs of gas, repairs and overall living continue to rise.

"We are getting less and less," Ali said in an interview Wednesday. "Everything is expensive. We are just trying to make a buck to feed our families."

Gov. Tim Walz called the proposal "an important piece of legislation," and said conversations about providing for gig economy workers need to be had. But he did not commit to signing the legislation if it makes it to his desk.

Lyft and Uber say customers could see steep fare increases if the proposed legislation becomes law. An Uber ride in Minneapolis would be about 50% more expensive than the same trip in New York City, the San Francisco-based company said. The 10-mile trip between downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul would reach close to $40, according to a March 7 letter that Uber spokesperson Freddi Goldstein wrote to the House Labor and Industry Finance and Policy Committee.

Goldstein suggested the steep price increases would cause ridesharing trips to drop up to 75% over time, leading to reduced work for drivers and as many as 7,000 leaving the platform. Wait times would likely increase due to the reduction in network density, Goldstein said.

"With such a loss in both supply and demand, we will unfortunately have no choice but to stop operating entirely in some parts of the state," she wrote.

Company officials at Lyft said they worried the legislation would turn ridesharing into a luxury. In a recent email to customers, the company warned that fares could more than double in the Twin Cities, turning a $20 ride into one that's more than $50. In the Twin Cities, 56% of Lyft rides start or end in low-income areas and the majority of riders earn below the state's median income level, the company said.

"Fair pay for drivers is an important topic, but it needs to be done in a way that doesn't jeopardize the service for the majority of Minnesotans," Lyft said in a statement. "Instead of forcing a bill that would destroy the service for many of the communities who depend on it, we should continue to work together on a solution that benefits all."

Lynn Noren, president and CEO of RISE, a provider of services to people with disabilities, said her organization has partnered with Lyft to help those without transportation get to jobs. If the bill passes, those rides would become unaffordable.

"Please take more time to study this issue before moving this bill forward this session," she wrote in a letter to Hassan.