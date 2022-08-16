An Uber passenger in St. Paul has died a week after her ride-share vehicle was hit by a motorist suspected of drinking and driving.

St. Paul Police Department officials were notified of 31-year-old Ashley Amland's death on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 7 at Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street, where two people trapped in a Honda vehicle which was being used an Uber. The driver, 36, was southbound on Lexington when the passenger side of his vehicle was hit by a Jeep Cherokee driving on Marshall. Soon after the crash, the Jeep caught fire.

St. Paul Fire Department officials assisted, and emergency responders were able to free Amland and the driver. She suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition.. The driver was also hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspected Jeep driver, Jill Brady, 44, was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. Brady is suspected of driving while intoxicated, and was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation. She was released from the Ramsey County jail two days later, but could still be charged.

This marks St. Paul's 11th fatal crash this year.

The city's traffic and pedestrian safety unit is investigating the crash, and officials are still looking for witnesses. Anyone who may have seen the accident can call the unit at 651-266-5722.