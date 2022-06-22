ROCHESTER — A 40-year-old Uber driver faces felony charges after he crashed into a concrete barrier at 90 mph in April while allegedly showing off his Tesla, injuring four passengers.

Eldon Gale Nelson, of Rochester, was charged Tuesday with three counts of negligently operating a vehicle and causing substantial bodily harm, along with a similar gross misdemeanor charge.

According to court documents, Nelson picked up four friends late at night on April 29 in a 2022 Tesla Model S. The passengers talked about the car, and Nelson accelerated at an entrance ramp to Hwy. 52 to show off the Tesla's engine.

Nelson told police he lost control of the car and crashed into the concrete median, traveling at about 90 mph. He wasn't harmed, according to a State Patrol report, but the passengers all suffered injuries.

One passenger fractured vertebrae, while another had broken ribs and a broken collarbone. The third passenger was knocked out by the crash and suffered several broken bones, while the fourth was treated and released. The State Patrol report shows two of the passengers weren't wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Nelson's first court appearance is set for July 26.