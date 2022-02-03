Until Wednesday's must-win 3-0 victory over Honduras, the U.S. men's national team had gotten little out of the first half, out of set pieces and out of star forward Christian Pulisic in its recent World Cup qualifiers.

All that changed in the night's bitter cold at Allianz Field.

U.S. Soccer brought its show to Minnesota in the midst of winter because it wanted a home-country advantage over its tropical opponent.

Are single-digit temperatures and a winter wind cold enough for ya?

The Americans sent home a Honduras team already eliminated from the eight-team CONCACAF qualifying region that next month will send its top three teams automatically to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar come November.

They did so with a dominant performance on their terms and temperatures and moved at least briefly into first place of their octagonal group with Canada, Mexico and Panama all in pursuit.

It leaves them in prime position to qualify for Qatar headed to the final three-game qualifying window in March. U.S. supporters filled Allianz Field despite the cold to see their national team for the second time since it opened in 2019.

This time, they did so in mid-winter with what was announced as a sellout of 19,202 brave souls.

The U.S. team used goals by Weston McKennie in the 8th minute and Walker Zimmerman in the 37th minute to take a 2-0 lead to halftime.

It did so on a night U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the big decision to keep Pulisic out of his starting 11 and went with teenager Ricardo Pepi and MLS player Jordan Morris instead.

While doing so, Berhalter told FS1's pre-game show about Pulisic, "He still has a role to play. It's just not in the first half of the game. He can still make a big impact."

Pulisic did, scoring his second goal in seven games during this qualifying window not long after he came on as a second-half sub in the 64th minute.

That made it 3-0, by which the Hondurans probably already had called for their plane home to warm its engines.

All three goals came on set pieces – all on free kicks off the foot of midfielder Kellyn Acosta to be more specific.

McKennie scored on a perfectly timed header service by Acosta's free kick near the right sideline. Zimmerman's spinning, short shot on a long Acosta free kick.

Pulisic made it 3-0 with an Acosta corner kick deflected twice in the penalty box, ended up near Pulisic's right foot. He made no mistake, directing it just inside the left post.

Two weeks ago, U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman considered U.S. Soccer's decision to bring its two home qualifiers in this current three-game window to cold-weather sites in St. Paul and Columbus, Ohio.

He said bring it on. "I want it to be freezing, I want to be cold, I want snow," he said, thinking of the memorable "Snowclassico" qualifier in a 2013 snowstorm near Denver. "I want to be a part of something so iconic that I saw and really remember growing up.

The air temperature during the first half was five degrees, or minus-12 when you factored in the wind chill of what it felt like on your skin. At the same time, it was about 80 degrees back home in Honduras for the visitors.

Players from both sides jumped up and down to get – and stay – warm before each half. U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner started the game wearing a jersey with a pouch to warm his hands, an idea borrowed and loaned by the Vikings staff.

The game referee soon disapproved. The Honduran team came out as late as it could after halftime, presumably staying warm in their locker room as long as possible.

In an attempt to soften the cold a bit, U.S. left a complimentary packet of handwarmers in each of the stadium's 20,00 seats. Supporters also were allowed – and encouraged – to bring their own blankets as well as battery-operated clothing or heating devices.

U.S. Soccer and Allianz Field representatives also designated warming areas along the stadium concourse. Fans could seek heat areas to get out of the cold in several areas, including the Brew Hall restaurant, restrooms, elevator lobbies and elsewhere. Additional medical stations for fans were added as well, with ambulances on site.

Medical teams also roamed the stadium to check on fans. In a video call with reporters on Tuesday, McKennie was reminded that not only do players, coaches, staff and fans get cold in such extreme conditions.

The ball does, too. "I mean, I have a pretty big head," McKennie said. "I don't think it will affect the way I head the ball."

Then he turned serious.

"The ball maybe will feel harder to kick, but we've all played in, if not the same, then similar conditions," McKennie said. "It's the same when it rains and it's cold and it's hard to kick. I think we're prepared. That's why we played in two cold places previously to get used to it. We'll be prepared."

They were.