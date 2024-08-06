U of M profs gene sequenced a corn dog. Guess what they found.

Well, that’s a relief.
Results are in from a trial run of a University of Minnesota experiment to conduct the first gene sequencing of a corn dog.
A preliminary test on a frozen grocery store corn dog reveals the presence of the species Bos taurus, Triticum aestivum and Zea mays, also known as cow, wheat and corn, respectively.
Happily, they discovered no evidence of dog — or anything else unsavory.
“Good news on the corndog DNA. Turns out it’s entirely made out of beef, wheat, and corn, just like it says on the package,” according to an email from Christopher Faulk, associate professor of functional genomics at the university’s Department of Animal Science.
“I wouldn’t eat it because it contains too much sodium,” he added. “But it’s otherwise innocuous.”