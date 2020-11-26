MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota football program announced late Wednesday that ten more people within the team have tested positive for the coronavirus.
An outbreak among athletes and staff prompted the team to halt all activities on Tuesday, including canceling its game against rival Wisconsin for the first time in 118 years. Minnesota said seven more staff members and three more players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The program had announced on Tuesday that 15 people within the program had tested positive in a five-day span.
Ten scheduled games this week involving FBS teams have been postponed or canceled.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving
Vivian Zayas can't keep herself from scrolling through photos of last Thanksgiving, when her mother stood at the stove to make a big pot of…
Variety
Americans risk traveling over Thanksgiving despite warnings
Millions of Americans took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly…
National
The Latest: Reno coroner: Surge could affect storage of dead
The coroner in Reno fears the recent explosion of coronavirus cases in Nevada could soon overtake not only the ability to treat the sick, but also store the dead.
Variety
New migration maps serve as tools to help big game in West
The life-or-death journey made by mule deer during the second-longest big game migration in North America came down to their ability to squeeze through a fence — a discovery made by scientists using wildlife GPS tracking techniques to map animal migrations in the West in unprecedented detail.
Variety
Farm Rescue shifts to help farmers sickened by coronavirus
The wet spring offered only a tiny window for planting, so when North Dakota farmer Paul Ivesdal fell ill with the coronavirus he knew the…