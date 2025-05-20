University of Minnesota antiracism health center struggled even before plagiarism allegations against founder went public

Accusations of plagiarism have marred the shuttering of an ambitious antiracism research center run by the University of Minnesota, but it was racked with internal tension and dysfunction long before its announced closing.
The university said last week that it will close its Center for Antiracism Research and Health Equity, a day after founding director Rachel Hardeman resigned from the school. The center was launched in early 2021, less than a year after the murder of George Floyd, as institutions both public and private committed to dismantling structural racism.
In interviews, more than a half-dozen former employees, students and faculty affiliated with the center described how it struggled from the outset to keep up with the pace of work and never recovered. Some said they felt misled by the center’s promise to help communities of color and that Hardeman, with too many responsibilities, was borderline unreachable as the center’s leader.
Some, including Hardeman, said the center received too little administrative support from the university at a time when institutions were under intense pressure to pursue racial equity projects in the fallout of Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police.
Over time, the center’s staff dropped from as many as 25 workers down to six.
“Wouldn’t it have been nice to say, OK, funding’s here, let’s take a year to quietly strategize and build and then announce our existence? Perfect world,” Hardeman, said in an interview. “That’s certainly not what the university wanted, it’s not what the funders wanted.”
Not the utopia it made itself to be
The center launched in early 2021, boosted by a $5 million donation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. As the staff grew, it billed itself as a haven for research on subjects long ignored by predominantly white institutions.
But two doctoral students, Hadija Steen Mills and Kene Orakwue, said their time at the center was mired by disorganization.