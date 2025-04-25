U holds ‘Take Back the Night’ rally as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Minnesota participated this week in what is called the longest-running international movement to end sexual violence.
Nearly 100 students, U staffers and community members took to the Twin Cities campus Thursday evening to support survivors and promote a safer campus during the “Take Back the Night” rally.
“East Bank, West Bank, we demand rights. Safety on campus, safety at night!” chanted the marchers before filing into Coffman Memorial Union to conclude the evening with a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
The U’s Aurora Center, which offers education and support for sexual violence victims and survivors, collaborated with the U’s Sexual Misconduct Prevention Program and the Women’s Center to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Planning was largely led by a student volunteer committee that began meeting in January, with guidance from Aurora Center staffers.
Said Flanagan in her address: “As an Anishinaabekwe, as a Native woman, as a survivor, as a mother and as someone who believes deeply in the power of community to heal and to change our status quo as disruptors of violence, I am so grateful for all of you and for the work that you do.”
Flanagan, who is running for the U.S. Senate, committed to promoting healthy relationships during her time as an undergraduate at the U when she joined Alpha Chi Omega, a sorority that supports domestic violence survivors.
Krista Tranowski, 50, attended the event to support students and her daughter, who volunteers at the Aurora Center. “Everyone deserves a safe space to be out and about,” she said.
“Take Back the Night” was part of a series of campus events with the intent of raising awareness about sexual violence through activities for people with different needs. They included a taco lunch offering information on sexual violence resources and prevention strategies, and denim bucket hat decorating to mark next week’s Denim Day, an annual event to raise awareness about sexual violence and stand against victim-blaming.