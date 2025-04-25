Minneapolis

U holds ‘Take Back the Night’ rally as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The U’s Aurora Center brought back the signature event with a focus on community, connection and survivor voices.

By Caroline Weier

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 11:30PM
Student Kaitlynn Hanson, center, marches in the "Take Back the Night" rally Thursday around the University of Minnesota campus. The event was hosted by the U's Aurora Center, a sexual violence prevention and education office. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Minnesota participated this week in what is called the longest-running international movement to end sexual violence.

Nearly 100 students, U staffers and community members took to the Twin Cities campus Thursday evening to support survivors and promote a safer campus during the “Take Back the Night” rally.

“East Bank, West Bank, we demand rights. Safety on campus, safety at night!” chanted the marchers before filing into Coffman Memorial Union to conclude the evening with a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The U’s Aurora Center, which offers education and support for sexual violence victims and survivors, collaborated with the U’s Sexual Misconduct Prevention Program and the Women’s Center to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Planning was largely led by a student volunteer committee that began meeting in January, with guidance from Aurora Center staffers.

Said Flanagan in her address: “As an Anishinaabekwe, as a Native woman, as a survivor, as a mother and as someone who believes deeply in the power of community to heal and to change our status quo as disruptors of violence, I am so grateful for all of you and for the work that you do.”

Flanagan, who is running for the U.S. Senate, committed to promoting healthy relationships during her time as an undergraduate at the U when she joined Alpha Chi Omega, a sorority that supports domestic violence survivors.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan takes a group picture after being the keynote speaker for the "Take Back the Night" event Thursday at the University of Minnesota.

Krista Tranowski, 50, attended the event to support students and her daughter, who volunteers at the Aurora Center. “Everyone deserves a safe space to be out and about,” she said.

“Take Back the Night” was part of a series of campus events with the intent of raising awareness about sexual violence through activities for people with different needs. They included a taco lunch offering information on sexual violence resources and prevention strategies, and denim bucket hat decorating to mark next week’s Denim Day, an annual event to raise awareness about sexual violence and stand against victim-blaming.

While survivors appreciate awareness campaigns, Sexual Assault Awareness Month “can be a very triggering month to see a lot of social media or signage talking about sexual violence,” said Chloe Vraney, associate director of the Aurora Center. “It’s something that we always kind of tread carefully.”

“Take Back the Night” is part of a global campaign that began in the 1970s aiming to challenge the idea that women and marginalized groups should restrict their movements at night.

“Historically, this has been an extremely powerful night for survivors to feel seen and heard, and we’re looking forward to coming back in full force,” said Will Greenberg, a student volunteer at the Aurora Center.

Students said the need to take back public spaces and advocate for survivors and safety remains relevant, even decades after the movement first began. “It’s really important to be out here and raise awareness of the issue,” said Kaitlynn Hanson, a senior.

“The idea of Take Back the Night resonates with a lot of people because there is sometimes a fear of just being outside and having to be hypervigilant of what’s going on,” said junior Summbla Anjum.

The Aurora Center hopes to make “Take Back the Night” an annual tradition in the years to come. Its efforts on behalf of sexual violence victims include year-round workshops on consent, bystander intervention, healthy relationships and survivor-centered self-defense. In addition to education, the center serves as a confidential resource where students can seek help and support.

Flanagan left attendees on Thursday evening with a message of solidarity and encouragement.

“Please know that I will do everything I can, either as lieutenant governor or as Siobhan’s mom, whatever it takes, to ensure that more people are safe and protected,” she said. “Keep going. Don’t look back. We’ve got this because we’ve got each other.”

If you or someone you know needs support, call the Aurora Center’s 24-hour helpline at 612-626-9111.

Caroline Weier

Intern

Caroline Weier is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon



