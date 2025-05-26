U grad writes definitive biography of Indigenous rock star Jesse Ed Davis

While studying at the University of Minnesota, Doug Miller asked his American Indian history professor, “What happened to the American Indian Movement after Wounded Knee?” The prof suggested that Miller look into it.
Miller became so fascinated with learning about AIM and Native Americans that the then-aspiring alt-rock singer went on to become an associate professor specializing in Native history at Oklahoma State University and the author of two books about Indigenous people.
His latest is a biography of Jesse Ed Davis, the late Indigenous rock guitarist who played with Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Jackson Browne, B.B. King and many others in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
“In some ways, this project never would have happened had my life not had a chapter in Minneapolis-St. Paul,” Miller said in a recent phone interview from Stillwater, Okla.
Before he comes to St. Paul on Wednesday to discuss “Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis” at Landmark Center, Miller, 48, spoke to the Star Tribune. Here are excerpts.
Q: Your band Winter Blanket was from Moline, Ill. When and why did you relocate to Minneapolis?
A: We’d reached that stage where we needed to step up to a bigger market. We could go to Chicago or the Twin Cities. We were recording for Alan Sparhawk from Low’s label, who was in Duluth. We had a nice following in the Twin Cities and we thought we’d be closer to the label. I was in Minneapolis from 2001 to 2007; then I left for Chicago to start graduate school.
Q: How did you get interested in Native American history?