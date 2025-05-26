U grad writes definitive biography of Indigenous rock star Jesse Ed Davis

A: My oldest memory is my mother, father and I were driving from Tacoma [Wash.], where my father was stationed in the Army, back to Moline, Ill., where I was born. I was 3 or 4 years old and I remember three cassettes in the car I was obsessed with: Bob Seger’s “Night Moves,” Queen’s “News of the World” and Jackson Browne’s first album, with “Doctor My Eyes.” So I’ve been listening to Jesse Ed Davis as far back as I can go. As far as I became hip to him, in the early 2010s, I just kind of noticed he was showing up in the liner notes in my record collection. It occurred to me I don’t know anything about him. He played with three Beatles and he’s a Native American from Oklahoma. I became intrigued by the mystery.