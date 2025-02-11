U-Fairview story has taken a good turn

Building on all the work done by Fairview and the U over many years, rather than tearing that system apart, saves considerable time and resources and does not disrupt the care of so many Minnesotans and the tripartite academic health mission on which the whole state depends. Adding Essentia into the mix brings a strong rural health resource into the partnership. The U can strengthen the unique collaborative potential between its highly ranked medical, nursing, public health, dental, pharmacy and veterinary schools with practice partners across the state. That’s key to developing the new models of care and prevention we need to get better results for Minnesotans.