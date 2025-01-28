Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

It’s hard to know what to expect from Los Angeles rap ace Tyler Okonma on any given day, but that’ll be especially true Tuesday. The former Odd Future teen star — who’s become a top draw at festivals and on Spotify at age 33 — is kicking off his Chromakopia Tour in St. Paul. His new album of the same name is a surprisingly serious and emotional effort that riffs on his estranged relationship with his dad and prominently features his proud mom. Will the show be similarly dramatic? Or will it offer more of the cartoony mega-production of his 2022 Target Center gig or the punky mayhem of his previous First Ave and Soundset appearances? Probably a little of all of that. Lil Yachty and the duo Paris Texas open. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $153-$357, ticketmaster.com)