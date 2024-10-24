A top draw at some of 2024’s biggest music festivals such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, madcap Los Angeles hip-hop hitmaker Tyler, the Creator is hitting the road again in early 2025 starting with a Feb. 4 date at Xcel Energy Center.
Tyler, the Creator will kick off his 2025 tour in Minnesota in February
The Los Angeles hip-hop star listed Xcel Energy Center as the first stop on his Chromakopia Tour.
The 33-year-old rapper listed St. Paul as the first stop on his Chromakopia Tour announcement Wednesday, two days after he also issued the first single from the album of the same name. The song, “Noid” — coolly tinged with a sample of the Zambia’s Ngozi Family — is already a viral hit.
Tyler’s openers on the tour will undoubtedly add to his draw: Georgian rapper Lil Yachty of “Broccoli” fame is also booked to play the Tuesday night gig in Minnesota along with buzzing L.A. duo Paris Texas.
Tickets for the tour kickoff go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Tuesday. Tour promoter AEG did not provide prices.
A frequent player in the Twin Cities going back to when his old group Odd Future performed at First Avenue and the Soundset festival, Tyler’s last appearance in town was a wild show at Target Center in February 2022.
