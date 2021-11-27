Two women were killed Thursday evening when their car crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle on a highway outside Brainerd, the State Patrol said.

Katrina Lipp, 19, of Brainerd, and Tiffanie Rivera, 21, of Blackduck, Minn., were declared dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred just east of Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport on Hwy. 210.

According to the State Patrol, a sedan driven by Lipp was westbound on Hwy. 210 at about 6:20 p.m. when it crossed into the adjacent lane and collided with a pickup truck headed east and driven by Robert Heggerston, 74, of Walnut Grove, Minn.

Haggerston and his passenger, Jeanette Heggerston, 74, also of Walnut Grove, were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for treatment of noncritical injuries.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, authorities said. All but Rivera were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred, and it was unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The Crow Wing Sheriff's Office and officers with the Brainerd police, fire and emergency services departments assisted at the scene.