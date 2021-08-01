Two pedestrians were struck by a car near E. Grant Street and S. Nicollet Avenue in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The two adults suffered nonfatal injuries and were transported to HCMC.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger, both women, were also injured in the crash and transported to HCMC. One of the women appeared to have been cut inadvertently with a straightedge weapon.

According to a statement by the Minneapolis Police Department both the driver and passenger will be booked into the Hennepin County jail in connection with the assault.

Patrick Kennedy • 612-673-7926