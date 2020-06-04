The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office released Thursday the identities of two people who were killed in recent days in Minneapolis, calling both deaths homicides.

Ochea Brown, 28, of Minneapolis, died of multiple blunt force injuries on May 29 at 17th and Bryant avenues on the North Side, the medical examiner said.

Police found Brown dead inside a vehicle in the middle of the street about 3:15 a.m. She may have been sexually assaulted, officials said. Police previously said that she had been shot in the head.

Francisco Montiel, 46, was found dead about 4:20 a.m. Sunday near a burned vehicle on the 1300 block of S. 2nd Street. Officers responding to the scene said they observed signs of obvious trauma.

Montiel, who had no permanent address, died due to “complex homicidal violence,” the medical examiner said.

Police were continuing to investigate both deaths.