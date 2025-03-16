Minneapolis

Two teens injured in Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis

Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting, which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 16, 2025 at 9:52PM

A 16-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening injury, and another boy of the same age sustained a graze wound, following a shooting in Minneapolis late Saturday night.

A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, which alerts law enforcement of gunfire, just before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oliver Avenue N.

There, they found the wounded teens, who were taken to a hospital. It’s unclear what precipitated the shooting. Investigators are looking into the incident’s circumstances. No arrests have been made.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

