A 16-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening injury, and another boy of the same age sustained a graze wound, following a shooting in Minneapolis late Saturday night.
Two teens injured in Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis
Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting, which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 16, 2025 at 9:52PM
A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, which alerts law enforcement of gunfire, just before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oliver Avenue N.
There, they found the wounded teens, who were taken to a hospital. It’s unclear what precipitated the shooting. Investigators are looking into the incident’s circumstances. No arrests have been made.
