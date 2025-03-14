Twin Cities Suburbs

Two teens arrested in what police call Edina crime spree

The 17-year-olds eluded capture three other times while fleeing law enforcement, police said in describing some 30 incidents since January.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 14, 2025 at 1:21PM
Edina Police Department (Edina Police Department)

After eluding law enforcement at least three other times, two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of pulling off more than 30 crimes in Edina just this year.

The tally, according to police: nine stolen vehicles, four burglaries, 16 thefts from or tampering with vehicles and fleeing law enforcement on three occasions.

Most of the crimes occurred from January to early March, but the 17-year-old also are suspects in a vehicle theft last summer, police said Thursday night.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the teenagers or say whether charges have been filed.

Police reminded the public to “make sure to lock your vehicle doors and take the keys with you, don’t leave valuables and garage door openers in your vehicle, and lock all of your house doors.”

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

