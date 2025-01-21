Minneapolis police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened about 15 minutes apart on the city’s South Side on Monday night.
Two shootings 15 minutes apart claim two lives in south Minneapolis
It was not clear if the homicides were related. No arrests have been made.
Investigators had not made any arrests as of Tuesday morning and were working to determine if the shootings were related.
“Our officers and investigators are doing everything they can to determine the circumstances that led up to these fatal shootings,” Chief Brian O’Hara said. “I am grateful for the officers, firefighters and EMS personnel who work tirelessly, even when the weather poses a danger to them.”
The first call about shots fired and a “man down” on the 3400 block of 3rd Avenue S. came in about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.
Officers at the scene found a man in his 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was given medical aid before being taken to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead, police said
A nearby home, which was occupied at the time of the shooting, was damaged, police said.
About 10 minutes later, officers were called to an alley in the 3100 block of Harriet Avenue S. on reports of a body being dumped from a vehicle. Officers found a man in his 30s with a life-threatening gunshot wound and gave him medical aid. The victim was taken to HCMC, where he died, police said.
Anyone with information can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
