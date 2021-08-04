Jimmy Kerrigan broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, and the St. Paul Saints opened a series with Louisville by winning 5-4 Tuesday night at CHS Field.

BOXSCORE: Saints 5, Louisville 4

With one out in the eighth and the score tied 3-3, Ben Rortvedt and Drew Maggi singled to put runners on first and second. Kerrigan followed with the Saints' third hit in a row, a ground ball to left that scored Rortvedt, and Maggi scored on a throwing error by Bats left fielder Braxton Lee.

Rortvedt also homered for the Saints, who used five pitchers on the night. Edgar Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth inning to improve to 3-0, and Nick Vincent pitched around T.J. Friedl's two-out home run in the ninth inning to earn his fifth save.

NEWS SERVICES