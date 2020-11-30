One man was found dead and two others wounded in Bloomington early Monday at two crime scenes in a large apartment complex, authorities said.

The predawn violence occurred in two buildings among the Hampshire Hill Apartments off Old Shakopee Road and S. Hampshire Avenue, police said.

Police received numerous calls about 5:30 a.m. about gunfire coming from one of the buildings, said Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley.

Officers arrived and found two men in the building’s entry with wounds, with one of them shot in the upper torso, Hartley said. The other man had wounds not believed to be from gunfire, he said.

The second man was later jailed, said Hartley, who declined to specify what prompted the arrest.

Still more callers “and information obtained from the scene” led officers to a different building in the complex, where a man’s body was found, the deputy chief said. He did not reveal any circumstances regarding the death other than to say “we believe [the two scenes] are related.”

Identities of those involved have yet to be released.

Anyone with information about either crime scene is urged to contact police at 952-563-4900.