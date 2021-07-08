Authorities on Thursday identified two men shot to death in recent days in Minneapolis.

Hanad Mohamed Ali, 20, of Columbia Heights, was shot in the chest about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of S. 15th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Ali and another man who was shot showed up in a private vehicle at HCMC after a group of people approached the two and started shooting, police said. Ali died moments later, the medical examiner said. The other man's condition was not immediately known.

On Saturday, Vincent Duntayvion Boone Sr., 33, of Minneapolis, was shot in the head near the intersection of N. 22nd Avenue and N. 6th Street and died later that morning at North Memorial Health Hospital, the medical examiner said.

No arrests have been announced in either killing. There have been 49 homicides in the city so far this year, according to Star Tribune records.

Paul Walsh