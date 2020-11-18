Two influential state senators from the Iron Range including a former majority leader announced Wednesday that they are splitting from the DFL Party to form an independent caucus in the narrowly divided state Senate.

The decision by Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, a longtime Capitol power broker, and Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm will likely further shift dynamics at the state Legislature next year. The decision means that instead of 34-33 split in the GOP-led chamber, the Senate will be comprised of 34 Republicans, 31 Democrats and two independents. Democrats will retain a majority in the state House.

In a statement, the two breakaway legislators cited growing political polarization and an opportunity to “chair committees and makes sense to better serve their districts within the legislative framework” as reasons for the split.

“People are going to wonder why I’m doing this — and to be honest, there are several reasons. I’m very disappointed by the extreme partisanship going on nationally and right here in Minnesota,” Bakk said in a statement on the move, which was first reported by KSTP and MPR News. “Both political parties are to blame. The constant negative and sharp rhetoric is undermining voters’ confidence in our public institutions. It doesn’t have to stay this way.”

A spokeswoman for the DFL caucus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement that he welcomed “the announcement and the stronger alignment we will have as a result.”

“We share the same vision of a prosperous Iron Range and will continue to work with them to fight for jobs on the Range,” the East Gull Lake Republican said.

Bakk, a longtime majority and minority leader, was ousted as caucus leader earlier this year by Sen. Susan Kent of Woodbury. He had led the Senate DFL caucus for nearly a decade and was first elected to the chamber in 2002, after serving in the House for eight years.

Tomassoni, who has also served nearly three decades in the Legislature, was recently voted in as temporary Senate president as part of a gambit by the GOP to protect its slim majority should U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar join the Biden administration and Gov. Tim Walz appoint Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan to her seat. Under such a scenario, the Senate president would be elevated to the lieutenant governor post, leaving a vacancy in the chamber.

In remarks last week, Tomassoni urged collaboration as he noted that he was the first member of a minority party to serve as Senate president.

The formation of new caucuses isn’t unheard of at the Capitol. Four former House Republicans split from their GOP counterparts to form the New House Republican Caucus in late 2018.