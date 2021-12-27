A man and a woman were shot to death in a home in Robbinsdale, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

A family member arrived at the home in the 3700 block of Lake Drive about 4:15 p.m. Sunday and located the victims, police said.

"The incident does not appear to be random in nature and there is no threat to the public," read a statement from police.

The person arrested is an adult, said police, who have released no other information about the suspect.

Police have yet to suggest a motive for the killings. The victims' identities have yet to be disclosed.