University of Minnesota Crookston Vice Chancellor John Hoffman will become the next president of Bemidji State University and nearby Northwest Technical College, which share a leader and other administrative functions.

And Lori Kloos will become interim president of St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Kloos, currently the St. Cloud community college's vice president of administration and chief financial officer, will take the helm on July 1.

The Minnesota State colleges and universities system's board of trustees approved the two presidential appointments Wednesday.

"Dr. Hoffman is an accomplished and strategic leader, who understands that building an empowering ethos for faculty and staff is critical to take both institutions to the next level," Minnesota State system Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a statement.

Hoffman will also take office July 1, replacing Bemidji State President Faith Hensrud, who has served since 2016 and is retiring. He has been vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the U's Crookston campus since 2018 and also took on the duties of acting senior vice chancellor last year.

At Crookston, Hoffman implemented programs that helped increase student success and retention, narrowed racial disparities in retention rates, and increased new student enrollment. He also co-authored the U's strategic enrollment management plan for all its five campuses.

Kloos will take over for outgoing St. Cloud Technical and Community College President Annesa Cheek, who is leaving to become president of a community college in Maryland. The Minnesota State system will begin searching for a permanent leader in the fall.

Kloos served as interim president of St. Cloud Technical and Community College once before, from 2017 to 2018. She has worked at the college since 1998 and has held her current leadership position since 2000.

"I am confident that she will hit the ground at a full stride and effectively engage the faculty and staff to bring about a smooth transition to the next permanent leader of St. Cloud Technical and Community College," Malhotra said.