Montana law authorities arrested two people Friday who are wanted for the slaying of a 55-year-old Minnesota man.

A man and a woman were arrested near Laurel, Mont., about 20 miles southwest of Billings. The Dakota County Attorney's Office issued warrants for the two in connection with the death of Chris Lafontaine, who was found dead July 2 inside his home in Greenvale Township, about 10 miles northwest of Northfield.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office was called to the home on a report that a burglary was in progress. A witness reported seeing three people run from the home before deputies arrived.

Soon after, Northfield police arrested two of those individuals. The third suspect was on the run until his arrest in Montana, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman arrested with him apparently wasn't at the crime scene when the three were spotted fleeing, but investigators identified her as a suspect in the homicide.