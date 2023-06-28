Two Minneapolis beaches are closed because of elevated E. coli levels.

E. coli levels that exceeded state guidelines were found after routine water monitoring at Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska and Lake Hiawatha Beach, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced Tuesday evening. There have been no reports of illness from beach visitors.

The agency also closed Webber Natural Swimming Pool because of high levels of enterococci bacteria, which can cause infections in humans. The pool will reopen when bacteria levels are within agency standards for swimming pools, according to a news release.

E. coli symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting, and anyone infected should stay away from work or school until symptoms resolve.

The status of all Park Board beaches and pools is available on the Board's website.

Earlier this month, dozens of people were infected with norovirus at Schulze Lake Beach at Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.