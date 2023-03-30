Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two men were shot and critically wounded at a home just off E. Lake Street in Minneapolis, officials said Thursday.

The gunfire occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of S. 12th Avenue, said Police Sgt. Garrett Parten.

Officers arrived to see one man outside the home with "at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," Parten said.

They then located another man inside the residence and also with a potentially life-threatening-gunshot wound, the sergeant added.

Both men were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Police have yet to release their identities.

Police collected evidence at the scene and sought out witnesses in pursuit of a motive. No arrests have been announced.