A father and son were found dead in a home in Clifton Township, near River Falls, Wis., Friday morning.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call around 11:25 a.m. from 32-year-old Amory Tarr, who said his father had been shot.
Deputies lost contact with Tarr shortly after, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they found both Tarr and his father, 60-year-old Craig Tarr, dead.
Their deaths are under investigation. No suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the public, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
River Falls police, Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
East Metro
