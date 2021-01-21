A burst of gunfire in St. Paul early Thursday left two men fatally shot on a sidewalk and no one arrested, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Payne Avenue and North Street, according to police. That's just west of Swede Hollow Park.

A volley of gunfire prompted numerous 911 calls, and officers arrived to find the men wounded on North Street, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Both were taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital. One died soon after arrival and the other about 2 hours later, Linders said. Their identities have yet to be released.

The spokesman said "at least three people were involved" in the incident. He did not offer a possible motive for the gunfire.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 651-266-5650.

The killings brought to three the number of homicides in the city so far this year.

Ciashia Lee, 29, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly told police that she lost her temper on Jan. 10 and repeatedly struck her 2-year-old daughter, Melody Vang.

On Wednesday morning elsewhere in the city, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the stomach near Selby Avenue and Dunlop Street, according to police.

Officers arrived about 9:35 a.m. and gave her immediate medical attention before medics rushed her to Regions Hospital, police said. She is expected to survive.

There have been no arrests in this shooting.

