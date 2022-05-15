Two men were shot to death Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis, police said.

Shotspotter technology reports led Minneapolis police to gunshots fired near the intersection of N. Bryant Avenue and W. Broadway about 3:45 p.m. According to the police account, officers arrived to find two men had been shot, apparently the victims of a suspect or suspects who fled in a car.

One of the victims had already died and the second one was gravely injured by the time officers arrived.

Officials said the responding officers provided medical aid, followed by Fire and EMS personnel, but the second man also died at the scene.

Police have no descriptions of the vehicle or the suspect at this time. They ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Names of the victims have not yet been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Police said the two victims are the city's 33rd and 34th murders so far this year.