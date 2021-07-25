Two large fights broke out at the Anoka County Fair on Saturday night, prompting officials to escort some people out and later ask everyone to leave.

The first fight erupted around 9:45 p.m. near the Midway, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The crowd scattered once authorities arrived; some people were escorted out.

About 11 p.m., another fight started. The release said officers from the Anoka Police Department, the Ramsey Police Department and the Coon Rapids Police Department responded and "mandated that all guests leave the premises."

Minor injuries were reported but everyone involved refused medical treatment, the news release said.

"It is tragic when selfish and immature actions of a few negatively impact so many others on what should have been an enjoyable summer evening at the fair," Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. "We will continue to hold public safety as paramount and will not tolerate actions by those who cross the line in Anoka County."

A duty sergeant from the Sheriff's Office said the typical number of officers were at the fairgrounds Sunday, the fair's final day.

The incident remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

