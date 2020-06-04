The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the identities of two people who were killed last weekend, calling both deaths homicides.

Ochea Brown, 28, of Minneapolis, died of multiple blunt force injuries stemming from a shooting May 29 at N. 17th and Bryant avenues in Minneapolis, the medical examiner said.

Police found Brown dead inside a vehicle in the middle of the street about 3:15 a.m. She had a gunshot wound to the back of the head and may have been sexually assaulted.

Montiel Francisco, 46, was found dead near a burned vehicle on the 1300 block of S. 2nd Street in Minneapolis about 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Officers responding to the scene said they observed signs of obvious trauma.

Francisco, who had no permanent address, died due to “complex homicidal violence,” the medical examiner said.

Police continue to investigate both deaths.