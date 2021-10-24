Two people died Saturday afternoon in Ashland County, Wis., when a single-engine aircraft crashed into a home.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says that the plane crash was reported in multiple 911 calls around 2:40 p.m., but no one inside the residence was harmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which killed a 29-year-old man and 21-year-old woman near Marengo, Wis. They were flying in an American Champion Aircraft 8KCAB, the NTSB shared in a tweet.

Names of the victims are being withheld; no other occupants were believed to be in the airplane. In a news release the office offered "its deepest condolences to the family of the victims and will share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available."

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751