Two juveniles were being held and questioned after a Memorial Day shooting in Robbinsdale left one man with a life-threatening injury, a police spokesman said.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene in the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North just after 1 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, Robbinsdale Police Captain John Elder said.

Officers began CPR on the victim who was then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital where he was in "very critical condition," Elder said.

Police also stopped and detained two juveniles to question them about the shooting. Elder didn't have additional information about the ages of the two and why they were stopped. "We're trying to ascertain if they played any part in this," he said.