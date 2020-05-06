Two people who allegedly killed one man, shot another and set a house on fire last weekend in Beltrami County in northern Minnesota have been arrested in North Dakota and charged with felony crimes.

Travis Gunning, 37, and his girlfriend, Rebecca Lockman, 30, remain jailed in Ward County in Minot Wednesday pending extradition to Minnesota, jail records show.

Gunning was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding an offender with intentional murder. Lockman was charged with felony aiding an offender, according to charges filed this week in Beltrami County District Court.

A third suspect who was involved with the incident early Sunday at a property in Grant Valley Township west of Bemidji has not been caught.

Beltrami County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a burning residence on the 11000 block of Tengrove Road about 12:35 a.m. Sunday. A man who lived at the residence told deputies he exchanged gunfire with two suspects who left the scene in a dark colored vehicle. The man also told deputies that his roommate was unaccounted for, the charges said.

Deputies found a body matching the description of the roommate inside the burned house with what appeared to be a bullet wound to the head, the charges said.

Investigators found a cellphone traced to Gunning at the scene. A vehicle seen leaving the scene was spotted in the driveway of Gunning’s home in Gully, Minn., the charges said.

Detectives spoke with Gunning’s brother, who told them Gunning had asked him for .22 caliber bullets the day before the incident.

About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Gunning and Lockman drove to Fosston, Minn. and picked up an acquaintance. Gunning told the acquaintance, identified in the charges as Witness 1, that he suffered a foot injury from “a deal gone bad.” The three of them then drove to the home of another acquaintance, identified in the charges as Witness 2. The first witness got out of the vehicle and the second witness went to Minot with Gunning and Lockman, the charges said.

Authorities put out an alert and found Gunning and Lockman in Minot Sunday night. Gunning was treated for a gunshot wound at Minot Hospital, then taken to jail. Lockman was also arrested, the charges said.

Gunning admitted that he and the other suspect planned to steal drugs and a safe believed to have contained a large sum of money from the deceased’s home. As Gunning carried the property out of the house, the third suspect fired a .22 caliber weapon striking the victim in the head, the charges said.

Gunning and the third suspect loaded the safe and stolen drugs into a vehicle driven by Lockman. They exchanged gunfire with the victim’s roommate who was just returning home at the time, the charges said.

The third victim exited the vehicle on Jones Townhall Road shortly after leaving the scene. Deputies and BCA investigators searched the area Monday and found linked to the robbery. Gunning told authorities he and Lockman “fled to North Dakota after committing the crime to avoid arrest,” court records say.