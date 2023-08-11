Kevin McKoskey of Roseville had never had a hole-in-one on the golf course.

That changed in dramatic style Thursday at University of Minnesota/Les Bolstad Golf Course by recording two holes-in-one in the same round. He aced the 146-yard No. 5 and 139-yard No. 17. He used a 7-iron for both shots.

According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

St. John's University announced the retirement of cross-country coach Tim Miles after 44 years. Miles, who was MIAC Cross-Country Coach of the Year three times (1997, 2006, 2007), also led the Johnnies track and field team for 36 season before stepping down from that role in 2015.