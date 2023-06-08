The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV in southern Minnesota that left two people dead.
The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the 2005 Ford Freestyle while driving west on Hwy. 60 near milepost 66 in St. James Township. The vehicle went into the median at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday and crashed, the patrol said.
The woman and a passenger in the SUV died in the crash, the patrol said.
The SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash, the patrol said.
