Twin Cities Suburbs

Two found dead in Ramsey home after man confronts neighbor with a gun

The incident began Tuesday morning when police responded to a report of an individual with a gun.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 1:14AM

Two adults were found dead in a Ramsey home Tuesday after a man was seen confronting a neighbor with a gun outside the home.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement from multiple agencies were sent to a home in the 15200 block of Snowy Owl Street Northwest in Ramsey for a report of an individual outside with a gun, according to a release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said a man confronted a neighbor with a gun before returning to his home nearby. Police sent out a shelter-in-place notification to cell phones in the area, and officers attempted to contact those who were inside the suspect’s home.

Eventually, the officers made entry and found a dead man and woman inside. The release didn’t specify if the dead man was the earlier suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Two found dead in Ramsey home after man confronts neighbor with a gun

The incident began Tuesday morning when police responded to a report of an individual with a gun.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Rescue mission aims to free marooned motor yacht from Beer Can Island

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man brandishes gun during domestic dispute in Edina hospital room, arrested in nearby city

card image