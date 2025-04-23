Two found dead in Ramsey home after man confronts neighbor with a gun

Two adults were found dead in a Ramsey home Tuesday after a man was seen confronting a neighbor with a gun outside the home.
Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement from multiple agencies were sent to a home in the 15200 block of Snowy Owl Street Northwest in Ramsey for a report of an individual outside with a gun, according to a release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said a man confronted a neighbor with a gun before returning to his home nearby. Police sent out a shelter-in-place notification to cell phones in the area, and officers attempted to contact those who were inside the suspect’s home.
Eventually, the officers made entry and found a dead man and woman inside. The release didn’t specify if the dead man was the earlier suspect.
No other information was immediately available.