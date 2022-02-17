Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts the show with a pair of disappointing Wednesday hockey results, with the U.S. women falling 3-2 to Canada in the gold medal game and the Wild losing for the second time in a week to a mediocre Winnipeg team. Wild coach Dean Evason didn't mince words after the game, and you'll hear from him.

6:00: Timberwolves writer and podcaster Dane Moore joins the show for an examination of the Wolves at the All-Star break. They're 31-28 after Wednesday's loss to Toronto in what has been a very eventful first 59 games. Moore and Rand will put it all into perspective, with thoughts on the Patrick Beverley extension, defensive adjustments and more.

30:00: What to listen for when Kevin O'Connell is introduced today; and former Gophers coach Tubby Smith has called it a career.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports