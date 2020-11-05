Two people died and a third person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an Apple Valley apartment building.

Officers rushed to the building, in the 7600 block of W. 157th Street, about 8:42 p.m. and found a woman fatally shot in a second-floor unit and the gunman dead in a nearby apartment, according to police and emergency dispatch audio.

Several residents of the building called authorities after spotting a man with a gun in a hallway and reported that shots had been fired.

Responding officers first found a man in a hallway who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, Apple Valley police Capt. Nick Francis said.

Police then checked a nearby apartment unit where they found the woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Francis said.

Officers on the scene got information about a man who lived in the apartment building and was believed to have been the shooter. A SWAT team was called to the area and police obtained a search warrant for the suspect's apartment. When they entered, they found the suspect dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, Francis said.

Names of the victims had not been released as of Thursday morning. The incident remained under investigation, but Francis said there was no threat to the community.