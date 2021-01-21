A shooting in St. Paul early Thursday left two people dead, police said.
The gunfire occurred at the intersection of Payne Avenue and North Street, according to police. That's just west of Swede Hollow Park.
No other details have been released, but police said they would release more information later in the morning.
Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
