Authorities closed part of Hwy. 65 in Isanti County on Monday night after two people died in a crash, according to the State Patrol.
A Jeep was traveling south near Rice Lake Road in Stanchfield Township when the driver drifted off the road and the vehicle struck a tree north of Cambridge about 6:40 p.m. Details were not available Monday evening.
STAFF REPORT
