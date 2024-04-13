Two people, a victim and a so-called "person of interest," are dead after an apparent assault in Chanhassen Friday.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a 911 call shortly before 4 p.m. Friday for an "unknown medical" incident in the 8100 block of Audubon Road. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man from St. Paul lying on the floor in a garage.

"The evidence suggests a violent assault occurred," Sheriff Jason Kamerud said in a news release.

Kamerud said the man was discovered by his parents, who called 911 and started CPR. But he was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff said investigators were able to identify a "person of interest," who was later found dead at a home in Minneapolis.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence to suggest further danger to the public," Kamerud said.

Officials have not yet released either person's name and said the matter was being investigated by multiple agencies.