Weather may have contributed to a pair of wrecks that left four people dead Monday.
Two crashes on snowy, icy roads in Minnesota leave four people dead
The crashes happened in Crow Wing and Pennington counties Monday morning.
The first happened about 7:20 a.m. on Hwy. 210 at County Road 142 in Oak Lawn Township near the east gate of the Brainerd Airport. The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling west on Hwy. 210 slid across the centerline and contacted a westbound Honda, the State Patrol said.
The vehicles collided head-on and came to rest in the south ditch, the patrol said.
A 47-year-old man from Deerwood in the pickup and a 67-year-old woman in the Honda died at the scene. Their names have not been released.
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover crash about 8 a.m. in Bray Township in Pennington County. The driver, a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, N.D., and a passenger, a 62-year-old man also from Grand Forks, died in the crash in the 325000 block of Center Street, the State Patrol said.
Their names have not been released.
Snow- and ice-covered roads may have been a factor in both crashes, the patrol said.
