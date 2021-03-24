Firefighters rescued two children from a burning home in northeast Minneapolis on Tuesday.
Crews arrived at the home in the 300 block of 20th Ave NE at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a Minneapolis Fire Department news release. They were told two children were inside.
One was found at the top of the split-level stairway and the second was found in one of the bedrooms. The two children and an adult were transported the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
