Classes will not be in session Thursday at the Community School of Excellence and Hope Community Academy in St. Paul as administrators take precautions after threats about a school shooting spread online.
Two charter schools in St. Paul call off classes due to online threats of violence
In at least one post, administrators said Community School of Excellence was named, leading officials to close Thursday to “ensure the safety of all students and staff,” a posting on the school’s Facebook page said. The posting said the school takes threats to the school, students and staff seriously.
Hope Community Academy also will be closed Thursday, school officials said.
Officials from both charter schools say they have notified St. Paul police and will issue further information and later will announce any decisions about whether school will be held on Friday.
“Please be safe,” the Community of Excellence’s announcement said.
Postings espousing school violence have been on the increase across the country recently and come after a Sept. 4 school shooting in Georgia that left two teachers and two students dead.
“This evening, the focus has turned towards schools here locally,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said Wednesday night. “We do not believe these threats are credible at this time.”
But, Ernster added, police are prepared to take steps to ensure schools remain safe and are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement agencies and St. Paul Public Schools security.
Threats alleging school violence, including shootings, have been circulating online across the nation through social media channels such as TikTok and Snapchat, according to a statement on the St. Paul Public Schools’ website.
“It is important to note that many of the messages being shared on social media are copied from posts outside the SPPS district, a statement said. “We work closely with our local, state and national law enforcement partners to evaluate every threat.”
Extra police will be on campus Thursday at Hmong College Prep Academy, which also received a threat, the school said in a Facebook posting.
